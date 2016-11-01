(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Dollar dips against yen, hits more than 2-week low vs euro
* Mexican peso hits more than 3-week low vs dollar
* Traders await Fed statement due on Wednesday
* Dollar index hits 12-day low on U.S. political uncertainty
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
level in more than two weeks against the euro on Tuesday on U.S.
political uncertainty, while the Mexican peso hit a more than
three-week low on positioning for a potential victory for
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
News on Friday that the FBI was probing newly found emails
related to U.S Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton's use of a private server continued to shake traders'
confidence in the outcome of the Nov. 8 election.
Clinton is viewed as the candidate of the status quo, while
there is greater uncertainty over what a victory for Trump might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, international trade deals and the
domestic economy.
Analysts said a Trump victory could throw the Federal
Reserve off its presumed course of hiking interest rates in
December. Investors awaited Wednesday's Fed statement for any
new indications that a rate increase is likely at the U.S.
central bank's December meeting.
"The market has built up some dollar longs and euro shorts
in recent weeks, and with Friday's news increasing the
uncertainty around the election outcome, we suspect market
participants are cutting back" on those positions, said Vassili
Serebriakov, FX strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, fell more than 0.5 percent
to its lowest level since Oct. 20 at 97.878. The index had
gained 3.1 percent in October to mark its strongest month in
just under a year.
The euro gained about 0.6 percent against the dollar
to a more than two-week high of $1.1046. The dollar fell about
0.9 percent against the Swiss franc to a more than three-week
low of 0.9797 franc and dipped about 0.3 percent against
the yen to a session low of 104.52 yen.
The Mexican peso fell about 1.3 percent against the
greenback to 19.1102 pesos per dollar, its weakest level since
Oct. 7.
A potential Trump victory has been viewed as a key risk for
the Mexican currency given Trump's promises to clamp down on
immigration and rethink trade relations.
"With dollar/Mex outperforming today, it highlights how
markets are rethinking the election outcome and not ruling out a
Trump presidency," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, on the dollar's
acceleration against the peso.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)