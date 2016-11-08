* Safe-haven yen, franc fall vs dollar as markets see
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 8 The dollar rose against the
safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday, but was
overall little moved as investors bet on victory for Hillary
Clinton in the U.S. presidential election that had already been
largely priced into the market.
A Trump victory would be expected to drive capital into the
perceived security of the Japanese yen and Swiss franc. Both
fell against the dollar in morning trading.
But overall, investors appeared to be consolidating
positions after sizeable moves on Monday when the dollar rose
about 0.75 percent against six major currencies, its largest
one-day percentage gain in nearly a month.
"Everybody's got their bets on the table," said Marc
Chandler, chief global currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman & Co. "There hasn't been any earth-shattering economic
data. Things are quiet."
The dollar, steadily on the rise in recent months, had
dipped over 2 percent against a basket of currencies that
measures its broader strength in the week following FBI director
James Comey's announcement the agency was looking into newly
discovered emails related to Clinton's use of a private email
server.
Comey said in a letter to Congress on Sunday that the
agency's review did not find anything to warrant criminal
charges against Clinton.
Data from exchange-traded funds provider ETF Securities
showed its largely retail client base had moved $51 million out
of long positions in the dollar, or bets on it to rise, in the
past month. Last week's outflow was the biggest since early
July, it said.
The dollar index was flat on Tuesday at 97.775. It
rose 0.35 percent against the yen to 104.81 yen and about
0.15 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.9755 franc.
A Trump victory would come as a surprise, but investors were
mindful of the precedent set by Britain's referendum on European
Union membership in June, which confounded pollsters by
delivering a shock vote for Brexit.
"Versus the yen the market pricing is for a 3-4 percent fall
on a surprise outcome," said Josh O'Byrne, currency strategist
with U.S. bank Citi in London.
"All the volatility is priced on that side ... but it
doesn't feel like it will have quite as much of an impact as the
Brexit vote, at least for G10 currencies."
Sterling tumbled more than 10 percent in the aftermath of
the Brexit vote.
