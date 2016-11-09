* Dollar hits highest level vs yen since July 27

* U.S. Treasury yields spike, making dollar more attractive

* Dollar reverses 4 percent loss vs yen (New throughout)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Nov 9 The dollar hit its highest level against the Japanese yen in nearly four months on Wednesday, as U.S. Treasury debt yields touched multi-month highs following Republican candidate Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds rose to their highest levels in nine months, bolstered by expectations that Trump will enact protectionist trade policies that could push wages higher and boost inflation.

Rising inflation tends to erode the value of bonds, pushing yields higher. Higher U.S. interest rates increase the value of the dollar by making dollar-denominated assets more attractive to investors.

"Yields are driving moves and are driving everything we're seeing in the markets, and as long as they continue to rise you'll see dollar/yen rise," said Kathy Lien, managing director of BK Asset Management. "Dollar/yen is getting positive support from the turnaround in U.S. stocks, positive support from the yield spreads and generally speaking we're seeing pretty consistent price action across these different markets."

The dollar reversed earlier selling against the safe-haven yen to rise more than half a percent, touching a high of 105.79 yen, its highest level since July 27. It had previously fallen as much as 4 percent in overnight trading as Trump moved closer to securing the election win over heavily favored rival Hillary Clinton.

Fed fund futures show investors still overwhelmingly expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at its December policy meeting after being on hold since hiking rates in December 2015.

"The only reason the Fed would forego a rate hike is if stocks crashed tremendously," Lien said. "If they close anywhere near where they are right now, up, (Federal Reserve Chair Janet) Yellen will be relieved and that is going to resonate with the markets." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao)