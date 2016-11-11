* Dollar headed for best week in a year after Trump wins
presidency
* Emerging market currencies tumble
* Mexican peso hits new all-time low, Chinese yuan hits
6-year low
* Dollar on pace for 3 percent weekly gain vs yen
(Updates to U.S. market open, adds quote, changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 11 The dollar rose to its highest
in nine months against a basket of major currencies on Friday
and was on track for its best week in a year as investors packed
on bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump
would pump up U.S. inflation.
Backed by a stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer sentiment
report and solid gains against the euro and Canadian dollar, the
dollar index rose to its highest since Feb. 1.
Investors expect Trump's proposals to deport illegal
immigrants, cut free-trade deals and unleash large fiscal
stimulus measures will boost U.S. inflation.
The dollar also extended gains against the Chinese yuan and
Mexican peso to historic levels on expectations that emerging
markets will suffer most if Trump turns his protectionist
rhetoric into action.
"Everybody loves U.S. assets, so hence why the emerging
markets currencies and equities and obviously their own bonds
are all under pressure," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency
strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
"We continue to see the squeeze in emerging markets.
Certainly people will want to move their capital, stateside at
the moment, and with higher rates and reflation and inflation
U.S. Treasuries will eventually be coveted," he added.
China fixed the yuan another 0.2 percent lower at 6.8120 per
dollar and less tightly controlled offshore rates reached as
high as 6.85, pointing to expectations of more losses. It
was the lowest for the yuan against the dollar in six years.
The Mexican peso sank 3 percent to a record low of
21.395 per dollar.
The Brazilian real and South African rand,
representing two of the largest emerging markets in the world,
both fell by more than 2 percent.
Expectations of rising U.S. price pressures if Trump
delivers on promises to boost public spending and put barriers
on cheap imports have driven Treasury yields higher
and boosted the dollar since his victory on Tuesday, with
emerging market currencies having borne the brunt of the selling
as they are expected to suffer from the U.S. shift.
The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since March,
touching $1.0836. The Canadian dollar fell 0.5
percent against the greenback, its lowest since late February.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
rival world currencies, has risen more than 2 percent this week,
its best one-week gain since the week of Nov. 6, 2015.
(Editing by John Stonestreet and James Dalgleish)