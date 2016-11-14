* U.S. yields highest since early January
* Euro hits 11-month low vs dollar, yen weakest since June
* Yuan at pre-2010 trough, when offshore market was launched
(Updates market, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The dollar rose to an 11-month
high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, in step
with a jump in U.S. bond yields as traders bet fiscal and trade
policies under a Donald Trump administration would stoke
inflation.
Trump's stunning U.S. presidential win last week also
sparked expectations of similar victories in Europe in the
coming months. Worries over a rising tide of nationalist
sentiment and restrictions on trade across Europe pressured the
euro, analysts said.
China's yuan fell to its weakest against the dollar
since before the launch of its offshore market in 2010.
"A lot of the move with the dollar has to do with higher
yields," said Christopher Vecchio, currency analyst at FXCM in
New York. "It's a seismic moment for markets."
The dollar index was 1.1 percent higher at 100.10 after
touching 100.22 earlier on Monday, its highest since Dec. 3,
2015.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose as high as
2.30 percent, its highest since early January, while a bond
market gauge on investors' 10-year inflation expectations hit
its highest level in over two years.
"The outlook for the U.S. hasn't looked this good for a
while. It's hard to se how the dollar will sell off much from
here," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of currency strategy at
Pioneer Investments in Boston.
Upbeat technical signals would also support greenback's
current rally, Upadhyaya said.
Higher U.S. yields have lifted European and Japanese yields
as those economies continue to struggle with weak growth and
inflation. This could force the European Central Bank and Bank
of Japan to stick to their ultra-loose monetary policies for a
longer period, analysts said.
The euro shed 1.1 percent at $1.073 after hitting its lowest
level against the greenback since Dec. 3, 2015, while the dollar
was up 1.8 percent at 108.43 yen after reaching its strongest
level since June 23.
The yield on 10-year German Bunds hit 0.397 percent, the
highest since late January, and the yield on 10-year Japanese
government bonds ended at -0.013 percent, hovering at its
highest level in two months.
The yuan has weakened on worries that Trump and the
Republican-controlled U.S. Congress may slap tougher
restrictions on Chinese imports.
The Chinese currency was down 0.5 percent against the dollar
at 6.8596 yuan.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 3:12PM (2012 GMT)
Description Last U.S. Close Pct Change
Previous
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.0726 $1.0850 -1.14%
Dollar/Yen 108.4600 106.6700 +1.68%
Euro/Yen 116.38 115.83 +0.47%
Dollar/Swiss 0.9979 0.9875 +1.05%
Sterling/Dollar 1.2486 1.2599 -0.90%
Dollar/Canadian 1.3560 1.3540 +0.15%
Australian/Doll 0.7535 0.7550 -0.20%
ar
Euro/Swiss 1.0713 1.0716 -0.03%
Euro/Sterling 0.8589 0.8622 -0.38%
NZ Dollar/Dolar 0.7089 0.7115 -0.37%
Dollar/Norway 8.4748 8.4032 +0.85%
Euro/Norway 9.0939 9.1286 -0.38%
Dollar/Sweden 9.1611 9.0912 -0.38%
Euro/Sweden 9.8279 9.8650 -0.38%
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Meredith Mazzilli)