By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 28 The dollar fell on Monday along
with U.S. Treasury yields, surrendering some gains from the
sharp rally following Donald Trump's surprise victory in the
U.S. presidential election.
The greenback had surged more than 4 percent against a
basket of currencies in the wake of the Nov. 8 election,
with investors expecting a Trump administration to bring an
expansion of fiscal policy, boosting inflation and pushing up
interest rates.
The index hit an almost 14-year high of 102.05 on Thursday
before falling on Friday and slipping further to 101.32 on
Monday.
"The last few days of November and the first few days of
December will be chock full of risk events, so that's provided a
convenient backdrop to take profit on the dollar's big rally,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
Other factors, such as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a
packed economic calendar this week, also contributed to the
dollar rally's halt.
Investors will be looking to the release of U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product data as well as consumer
confidence and a reading on consumption early on Tuesday. That
will kick off a week of key economic indicators culminating with
the November jobs report on Friday.
"We would need to see solid prints to sustain the dollar's
buoyant run," Manimbo said.
The greenback fell 1.6 percent to 111.32 Japanese yen
overnight. However, it pared about half of those losses on
Monday, and was last down 0.75 percent at 112.38 yen.
Boris Schlossberg, BK Asset Management's managing director
of FX Strategy, wrote in a client note that the dollar-yen dive
was prompted by President-elect Trump's tweets over the weekend
in which he claimed, without evidence, that "illegal" votes were
responsible for him losing the popular vote to Democratic
challenger Hillary Clinton.
"The blatant lie without any proof - and one that has been
roundly challenged by all of the country's voting experts - was
unprecedented in American politics and may have made some market
traders doubt Mr. Trump's stability," Schlossberg said in the
note.
The euro climbed to an 11-day high of $1.0686,
boosted by the election of Francois Fillon as the center-right
candidate in next year's French presidential elections.
The euro retreated from those gains by the start of North
American trading. It was last up 0.1 percent against the dollar
at $1.0595.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Andrea Ricci and Richard Chang)