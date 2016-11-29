* Dollar edges lower as market consolidation continues
* Dollar weaker since hitting nearly 14-year high Thursday
* OPEC meeting, Italian referendum, Fed meeting eyed
(Updates to late U.S. market trading, adds quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Nov 29 The dollar fell on Tuesday as
it consolidated its position against most major currencies after
a roller-coaster 24 hours which traders say may be a precursor
to three weeks of risk-packed events including the Federal
Reserve's December policy meeting.
After rising across the board and gaining more than 1.2
percent against the safe-haven Japanese yen following the
release of stronger-than-expected U.S. third-quarter gross
domestic product numbers, the dollar retraced much of its gains
on the day.
Even a reading on U.S. consumer confidence that showed the
index at its highest level since July 2007 did not dissuade
investors from selling the greenback as its rally appeared to
have run out of steam.
"When the ... GDP report was unable to drive the dollar
higher, despite cementing the Federal Reserve case for a rate
hike next month, traders used the occasion to book profits on
the two-week, post-election surge in the greenback," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWide Markets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, scaled to a nearly 14-year peak of
102.050 on Thursday before falling back on profit-taking
and oil price jitters. It has continued to move lower this week.
On Tuesday it fell 0.35 percent to 100.980.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the yen at 112.40 yen
. The euro rose 0.25 percent against the dollar to
$1.0645.
The pullback in the dollar's upward trajectory since
Thursday seemed more a consolidation than a correction, said
Marc Chandler, chief global currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman & Co, and reflected the underlying trend in
markets that are still expecting substantial fiscal stimulus
from the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and
Fed interest rate increases.
Additionally, Wednesday's meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries on a potential oil output cut and
Sunday's constitutional referendum in Italy still loom.
Sterling moved higher against the dollar, backed by
data that showed lending to Britons expanded last month at the
fastest annual pace in 11 years, while mortgage approvals were
stronger than expected, bolstering the picture of resilient
consumer demand after June's Brexit vote.
The pound rose 0.7 percent to $1.2506.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul
Simao)