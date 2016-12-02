NEW YORK Dec 2 The dollar fell to session lows against the yen on Friday after the U.S. non-farm payrolls report showed job gains in November, but posted fewer jobs in the two prior months than previously reported.

The U.S. currency fell to a session low of 113.49 in the wake of the employment report. It was last at 113.83, down 0.3 percent.

The euro, meanwhile, briefly turned positive against the dollar after the jobs report, but last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.0640.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 178,000 jobs last month, but data for September and October were revised to show a net 2,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)