* Uncertainty over Trump's economic plans hurt dollar
* U.S. retail sales gain 0.6 percent in December
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The U.S. dollar edged lower on
Friday, putting in on track for its worst week since early
November against a basket of currencies as traders grew uneasy
about the scarcity of new information regarding U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.16
percent at 101.190. The minor gains combined with losses on
Wednesday and Thursday to lead to a roughly 1 percent drop for
the week.
The index had gained earlier Friday, and the dollar had
risen as much as 0.6 percent against the yen to a session high
of 115.44 yen, after the Commerce Department said retail sales
increased 0.6 percent in December and November's sales were
revised up to show a 0.2 percent rise.
The gains wore off, however, and the dollar was last down
0.11 percent against the yen at 114.58 yen. The dollar
was set to drop 2 percent against the yen for the week to mark
its worst weekly showing since late July 2016.
"We're having a pretty profound risk-off sentiment
percolating through the currency markets," said Karl Schamotta,
director of FX strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.
"There is just a paucity of information around
(Trump's)deregulation, tax reform, and fiscal stimulus plans."
The dollar tumbled on Wednesday and Thursday, and hit
five-week lows against the euro, yen and Swiss franc on
Thursday, on disappointment that Trump did not address
pro-growth economic policies at his first news conference since
his Nov. 8 election victory.
The dollar index, which also hit a five-week low Thursday,
had rallied 4 percent between the election and Jan. 11 on
expectations that Trump's policies would boost inflation and
encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Analysts said the dollar would likely trade within a range
until Trump's policies became clearer. Trump is set to be sworn
in as president on Jan. 20.
"Right now, (traders) are probably waiting for the
inauguration, to what type of speech President-elect Trump
presents," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.0640 after touching a
session low of $1.0597 after the U.S. retail sales data. The
euro was set to post its best week against the dollar since
early November with a roughly 1 percent gain.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Marc Jones
in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)