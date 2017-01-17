(Changes second bullet point on sterling rise to "on record")
* Dollar index hits lowest since Dec. 8
* Sterling has biggest one-day percentage rise on record
* Dollar hits weeks-long lows vs euro, yen
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 17 The dollar fell to a four-week
low on Tuesday, moving lower against all Group of 10 currencies
with sterling leading the charge after a soothing speech on
Brexit from British Prime Minister Theresa May triggered the
pound's largest one-day percentage gain since at least 1998.
A recent sell-off in the dollar deepened as U.S. traders
returned from a long weekend to widespread weakness after
President-elect Donald Trump said the greenback's strength
against the Chinese yuan "is killing us."
Sterling rose by about 3 percent against the
dollar, touching its highest level in nearly two weeks and
posting its biggest gain on record, according to Thomson Reuters
Matching data, which goes back to 1998.
The pound, already up more than 1 percent on unexpectedly
high December inflation data, spiked higher on Tuesday after May
pledged to hold a parliamentary vote on whatever deal Britain
eventually reaches to leave the European Union.
"The key event was May's speech," said Vassili Serebriakov,
FX strategist at Credit Agricole. "I think it was a case of sell
the rumor, buy the fact - buy sterling on the speech after
selling on the rhetoric, which gave some concessions to the soft
Brexit camp and prompted a relief rally in sterling."
The euro gained around 1 percent, rising above $1.07
for the first time since Dec. 8. The dollar fell 1.3 percent
against the Japanese yen to its lowest level since Nov.
30.
Analysts have suggested that the greenback may have hit its
peak when it touched a 14-year high earlier this month. Since
then, the dollar has consolidated in most currency pairs and
against a basket of six major currencies that track its
value, hitting its lowest level since Dec. 8 on Tuesday.
Trump's weekend comments likely exacerbated that trend,
Serebriakov said.
The dollar surged at the end of 2016 on expectations that
Trump's proposed stimulus would boost U.S. economic growth and
feed demand for the dollar. But he has continued to strike a
harsh tone toward Beijing and his protectionist rhetoric is
beginning to play a larger role in investors' thinking.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said
U.S. companies "can't compete with (China) now because our
currency is strong and it's killing us."
The dollar fell as low as 112.68 yen with investors also
citing Trump's tweets criticizing a Republican plan on border
tax adjustments which had been expected to support the dollar.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly and Marc Jones; Editing by Alan Crosby and Bill Trott)