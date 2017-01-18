* Dollar rises after hitting lowest since Dec. 8
* Yellen remarks seen as bullish for dollar
* Sterling drops after largest one-day rise since at least
1998
* U.S. inflation data suggest Fed still on pace for 2017
hikes
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
boosted by comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that
suggested the U.S. central bank was ready to raise overnight
interest rates quickly in the coming year.
Yellen said in prepared remarks that waiting too long to
begin raising rates could "risk a nasty surprise down the road."
Already higher after a rebound that followed a volatile
Tuesday, the dollar rose across the board, gaining 0.7 percent
against the euro, 1.2 percent against sterling and
1.5 percent against the Japanese yen.
On Tuesday, sterling had its best showing against the dollar
since at least 1998.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency
against a basket of six major peers, stood at 101.260, up 0.95
percent. It fell to its lowest since Dec. 8 on Tuesday.
"The chair's remarks were consistent with the Fed adopting a
quicker pace of tightening this year, a backdrop that's bullish
for the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"I didn't see any increase in bullishness or hawkishness in
her remarks today, but given the dollar's difficulties over the
past couple days it shined a spotlight on rosy U.S.
fundamentals, which are supportive of the U.S. currency."
U.S. consumer prices in December had the largest
year-on-year increase in 2-1/2 years and U.S. industrial
production recorded its biggest gain in two years.
While the data did not initially rock the boat, it backed
the theme of overall U.S. economic strength, said John Doyle,
director of markets at Tempus Inc in Washington.
"It just adds to the Fed's story and an argument that the
economy is ready to weather interest rates hikes."
The dollar added substantial gains against the currencies of
North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and Mexico,
adding 1.7 percent against the Canadian dollar and more
than 2 percent versus the beleaguered Mexican peso, which
again neared its lowest level on record.
The Bank of Canada said an interest rate cut remained "on
the table" in its latest monetary report released on Wednesday,
as BOC Governor Stephen Poloz warned of negative consequences if
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump enacted protectionist
policies.
Trump's nominee to lead the Commerce Department, billionaire
Wilbur Ross, said during a hearing with U.S. lawmakers that
rewriting NAFTA would be his first priority if he took the
position.
Both Mexico and Canada's economies rely heavily on exports
to the United States.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)