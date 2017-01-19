* Dollar rises after strong U.S. data
* Euro falls after Draghi press conference, then rebounds
* Dollar holds gains against Canadian dollar, yen
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
afternoon U.S. trading)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The dollar rose on Thursday
against a basket of currencies even though it fell against the
euro, as solid labor and housing data backed the case for strong
U.S. economic growth.
The euro fell early after a press conference from European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi who pointed to sagging inflation
and the need for further monetary policy assistance in Europe.
The ECB announced it would maintain its negative interest
rate policy and continue its record pace of asset purchases to
stimulate tepid growth.
The euro fell below $1.06 during Draghi's speech, in
which he described the euro zone recovery as "dampened by the
sluggish pace of structural reform" and said a "very substantial
degree" of monetary policy stimulus was still needed.
The euro recovered as investors parsed Draghi's statement
and noted that no changes to policy had been announced. The
continental currency was last up 0.25 percent at $1.0658.
"It was all huffing and puffing by Mr. Draghi," said Axel
Merk, president and portfolio manager at Merk Hard Currency Fund
in Palo Alto, California. "He used his credibility to get the
euro lower for a couple of hours. To me, that's short sighted
and the result is that the euro is bouncing back a little bit."
The euro's rebound may also have been aided by technical
factors, said Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho.
"A lot of times when currencies weaken so much you get this
bounce back afterward as a reaction," she said, adding that she
expects further weakness from the euro.
The dollar remained higher on the day, holding onto modest
gains against the Canadian dollar and Japanese yen and bolstered
by rosy reports on U.S. jobless claims and housing starts.
The Labor Department reported the number of Americans filing
for unemployment benefits last week fell to the lowest levels in
decades, while the Commerce Department said homebuilding jumped
more than expected in December.
The dollar rose to a nearly one-week high against the yen
as investors laid bets on further dollar strength. The
greenback moved to 115.29 yen, its highest since Jan. 13. It was
last up 0.15 percent to 114.82 yen.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the Canadian dollar
to C$1.332.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
the euro, yen, Canadian dollar and three other major currencies,
was last up 0.25 percent at 101.170.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and David Gregorio)