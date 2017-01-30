* Dollar falls 1 pct vs yen as investors seek safe haven
* Trump immigration actions prompt risk-off trade
* Mexican peso hits highest level of 2017 vs dollar
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 30 The dollar fell more than 1
percent against the Japanese yen on Monday following a weekend
of negative headlines relating to U.S. President Donald Trump's
executive orders on immigration.
Trump's order to temporarily ban the entry of refugees and
people from seven Muslim-majority countries faced mounting
criticism, even from some prominent Republicans, and sparked
protests that drew tens of thousands in major American cities.
"The first week in office was really not focused on fiscal
policy or growth or any of the supply-side enhancing measures,"
said Mark McCormick, North American head of FX strategy at TD
Securities in Toronto.
"It was really focused on all the negatives around
immigration, trade risks, some of the other negative issues,
which the market hasn't really been focused on."
The dollar remained weak against the yen, falling by 1.25
percent to 113.67 yen, as investors sought the
traditional security of the Japanese currency as the immigration
curbs put the spotlight back on Trump's protectionist bent and
the risks it poses for the economy.
"The dollar is being sold a bit because of the reaction to
Trump's executive order on immigration, just thinking it could
create all sorts of problems with trade partners," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "It's really an emotional reaction
to that."
The euro fell to its lowest level since Jan. 19 against the
greenback after the release of German inflation data that came
in slightly weaker than expected, but retraced much of the move
after investors unpacked the data, which showed German consumer
price inflation hit the highest in three-and-a-half years.
The euro was last flat against the dollar at $1.0690.
Sterling fell 0.25 percent, helping keep the dollar
index from significant losses. The index tracks the
greenback against the euro, pound, yen and three other major
world currencies. It was last down 0.1 percent at 100.440.
A stronger dollar was one of 2017's big calls for many
investment banks and asset managers at the end of last year, but
that view has been undermined by worries about how U.S. trade
and diplomacy will pan out under Trump's presidency.
The dollar also had been weakened by weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic growth data on Friday.
The Mexican peso rose to its highest level of 2017 on
Monday. It gained 3.24 percent last week, its largest weekly
percentage gain since February 2016.
