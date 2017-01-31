* Trump refers to currency devaluation by other countries
* Trump trade adviser Navarro comments support euro
* Dollar index set for worst month since March 2016
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The U.S. dollar tumbled against
key rivals on Tuesday and was on course for its worst month
since March after U.S. President Donald Trump commented on
currency devaluation by other countries and his trade adviser
remarked on the euro.
Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top
drugmakers on Tuesday, said drug companies had outsourced
production because of currency devaluation by other countries.
The comments intensified expectations that the new U.S.
administration was making moves to talk down the greenback just
hours after Trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told the
Financial Times that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued"
euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own
European Union partners.
"Markets are just continuing to react to rhetoric from
President Trump and others in the administration pushing back
against the strength in the dollar," said Vassili Serebriakov, a
currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
The dollar plunged by nearly 1.5 percent against the
Japanese yen after the comments, hitting its lowest since Nov.
30 of 112.07 yen. The euro gained 1 percent against the
dollar to $1.0801, its highest since Dec. 8.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, also hit its lowest since
Dec. 8 of 99.462 and was set to decline 2.6 percent for the
month.
Navarro's words followed recent comments by both the
president and his Treasury secretary nominee, Steven Mnuchin, on
the strength of the dollar in relation to other trade partners
in recent weeks.
Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal
earlier this month that he thought the dollar was too strong and
"it's killing us."
"(Trump) is doing more than enough to create uncertainty and
turmoil and with uncertainty and turmoil you usually see a
flight away from the assets of where that turmoil is coming
from," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago, in reference to the weaker dollar.
The dollar index was last down 0.8 percent at 99.582.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Bill Trott)