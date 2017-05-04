(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Euro touches $1.0984, highest since November 2016
* Traders look to ECB tapering after Macron debate victory
* Dollar slips vs yen after hitting nearly 7-week high
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 4 The euro reached a roughly
six-month high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday on greater
certainty centrist Emmanuel Macron will win France's
presidential election, along with expectations of further
European Central Bank stimulus reduction.
The euro rose to $1.0984, its highest since early
November 2016, after centrist Emmanuel Macron, in a Wednesday TV
debate with anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen, consolidated his
position as the likely winner of France's presidency.
The removal of that political uncertainty, combined with
expectations that the ECB could take a more hawkish tone on
stimulus next month, helped boost the euro. The dollar fell
against the yen to as low as 112.33 yen after nearly
touching a seven-week high of 113.04 yen.
"It’s the high certainty that Macron will actually win the
election," Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Deutsche Bank
in New York, said of the euro's gains. He said traders were
likely taking profits on the dollar's gains against the yen,
causing it to slip from its multi-week peak.
Analysts said the U.S. House of Representatives' approval of
a bill on Thursday to repeal major parts of Obamacare and
replace it with a Republican healthcare plan indicated some
progress in President Donald Trump's agenda, but they also noted
that the bill was set for a tough fight in the Senate.
For several weeks, capital markets professionals have begun
looking to a new environment without ECB stimulus, but the
assumption that Macron will win sharpened traders' focus on
higher European yields and a stronger euro as the result of a
less stimulative ECB.
"Everybody's still waiting for (ECB President Mario) Draghi
to mention a potential tapering timetable," said Dean
Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
Investors were awaiting Friday's monthly U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for additional insight into the Fed's rate
trajectory through the end of the year. Economists polled by
Reuters expect U.S. employers to have added 185,000 jobs in
April, up from 98,000 in March.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and New
Zealand dollars fell as oil prices tumbled. The Aussie dropped
to a nearly four-month bottom of $0.7383, while the
kiwi hit its lowest since June 2016, $0.6840, as Brent
crude oil prices fell to their lowest since November 2016.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was last down 0.5 percent at 98.752
.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)