By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 26 The U.S. dollar hit a more
than one-week low against the euro on Monday after
weaker-than-expected economic data fueled doubts about the
Federal Reserve's interest rate hike timeline, while caution
ahead of speeches from central bank officials limited the move.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, dropped 0.2 percent in May, the largest decline
since December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called
core capital goods orders rising 0.3 percent last month.
The report added to growing worries that an acceleration in
economic growth in the second quarter may not be as robust as
expected. Recent data on retail sales, manufacturing production
and inflation have given pause and housing data has been mixed.
Those worries have stoked doubts that the Fed will be able
to follow through on its plan to boost interest rates one more
time this year and three times next year.
The durable goods data "is certainly is a small reminder of
other pieces of more important data that haven’t been
particularly strong," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign
exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"The dollar has lost a bit of its appeal because of the fact
that many market participants think that the Fed is less likely
to raise rates."
The euro rose against the dollar to $1.1219, its
highest since June 15, and was last up 0.2 percent at $1.1214.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was only down 0.1 percent at 97.165
as anticipation of comments from European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi on Monday and a speech from Fed chair Janet
Janet Yellen on Tuesday mitigated the dollar's losses.
"We’ll know more from Yellen tomorrow," said Thierry Albert
Wizman, global interest rates and currencies strategist at
Macquarie Group Ltd in New York. "Traders are still split on
what the Fed is going to do."
While the dollar was slightly higher against the yen at
111.38 yen, it dipped against emerging market currencies
such as the Mexican peso and the Brazilian real.
Scalone of TJM Brokerage said traders were buying emerging
market currencies for their higher yields given low trading
volatility.
"We are unfortunately in the midst of the summer doldrums,"
he said.
