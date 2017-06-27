(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline;
* Draghi says central bank could adjust policy tools
* Euro hits more than 9-month high vs dollar of $1.1304
* Fed Chair Yellen to speak in London later on Tuesday
* Dollar hits more than one-month high vs yen of 112.15 yen
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. dollar hit a more
than nine-month low against the euro on Tuesday after the head
of the European Central Bank opened the door to steps that might
begin to reduce the central bank's emergency stimulus to the
economy.
Speaking to a conference in Portugal, ECB President Mario
Draghi said the ECB could adjust its policy tools of sub-zero
interest rates and massive bond purchases as economic prospects
improve in Europe.
But any change in the bank's stance should be gradual, as
"considerable" monetary support is still needed and the rebound
in inflation will also depend on favorable global financing
conditions, he added.
The euro's gains briefly elevated it more than 1 percent
against the greenback to $1.1304 in the U.S. morning session,
marking its strongest level since Sept. 8, 2016.
"Just the fact that the ECB is considering their options
right now is considered to be a hawkish signal," said Sireen
Harajli, FX strategist at Mizuho in New York.
The status of the ECB's bond-buying program has been a key
driver of the euro's value in recent weeks. The dollar jumped
against the euro earlier this month after the central bank said
policymakers had not discussed scaling back its massive
bond-buying program.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.7 percent at
96.783 after touching a 13-day low of 96.649 earlier in
morning trading.
The dollar's weakness was exacerbated after a survey showing
weaker-than-expected U.S. home price acceleration in April.
Recent data on retail sales, manufacturing production and
inflation have given pause and housing data has been
mixed.
Traders were awaiting comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), when she is scheduled to
take part in a discussion on global economic issues in London.
Traders expect Yellen to maintain her positive outlook on
the U.S. economy despite the recent weak data, reinforcing the
central bank's plan to raise rates once more this year and three
times next year.
The dollar "could be in line to rebound" on Yellen's
comments, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, in a research note.
The dollar hit a more than one-month high against the yen,
of 112.15 yen. Manimbo said traders who are bearish on
the yen have the most faith in the Fed raising rates again this
year.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Ritvik
Carvalho in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)