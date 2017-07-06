FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

FOREX-Dollar falls after weaker-than-expected U.S Private sector payrolls report

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar fell against the euro and yen on Thursday after data showed the U.S. private sector created fewer jobs than expected in June.

U.S. private employers added 158,000 jobs in June, lower than market expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 185,000 jobs.

The dollar sank against the yen to 113.21 yen, down 0.1 percent, from 113.40 yen before the data's release. The euro, meanwhile, rose 0.3 percent to $1.1392, from $1.1379 before the ADP report. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

