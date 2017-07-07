FOREX-Dollar pares gains vs yen after U.S. jobs report; euro flat

NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed gains against the yen and euro on Friday in choppy trading after a report showed the U.S. economy created far more jobs than expected in June, but average wages rose less than expected.

U.S. non-farm payrolls jumped by 222,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, beating economists' expectations for a 179,000 gain. Data for April and May was revised to show 47,000 jobs created than previously reported.

However, average hourly earnings grew just 0.2 percent, down from expectations of a 0.3 percent rise for June.

The dollar initially fell to 113.54 yen following the jobs report, from 113.74 yen, minutes before the data's release. It was last at 113.72, still 0.5 percent.

The euro, on the other hand, rose to around $1.1430, from $1.1411 ahead of the jobs report, and was last at 114.20, flat on the day.