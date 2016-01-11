* Euro weakens for second day against dollar
* Dollar also buoyed by improving market sentiment
* Chinese yuan gains vs dollar
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 11 The low-yielding euro fell for
a second session against the dollar on Monday, while the yen
slipped for the first time in six days, as steadier global stock
markets prompted investors to seek other currencies that provide
better returns.
Wall Street shares were volatile all day but recovered some
of their losses after a poor start to the new year, diminishing
the appeal of the euro and yen.
Europe's common currency has been used in recent carry
trades, with investors securing funds cheaply in the euro and
yen because of their zero interest rates and buying other
higher-yielding currencies.
The yen, however, has long been used as a funding currency
for carry trades.
"Modestly improved risk sentiment was enough to cause the
euro to lose some ground against the U.S. dollar," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
But the euro's retreat may be temporary as uncertainty about
China and slumping commodities remains on the forefront of
investor concerns.
"We think that the benefits of the deteriorating risk
environment, coupled with the generally upbeat tone of European
data ex-inflation should balance out the otherwise negative
effects the ECB's (European Central Bank) ongoing efforts to
stimulate the region may have," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst, at DailyFX in New York.
In late trading, the euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.0873
, and slid 0.4 percent versus the yen to 127.73 yen
.
"Whether or not current euro/dollar advances prove
corrective remains to be seen and certainly no confirmation of a
long-term low exists at present despite 2016 being a projected
turnaround year for the dollar in general," said global payments
company AFEX Markets in London.
The dollar benefited from improving risk sentiment, rising
also against the yen. It was last up 0.2 percent at 117.47
.
The dollar was also up 0.5 percent versus the Swiss franc at
0.9997 franc.
China's yuan, meanwhile, jumped on foreign exchange markets
on Monday, and was heading for its biggest daily gain in four
months against the dollar in offshore trade after reports of
another round of aggressive intervention by Beijing.
The tightly controlled onshore rate for the yuan
strengthened 0.35 percent to 6.5701 per dollar after the
PBOC set its daily mid-point rate higher for a second day.
Offshore rates gained 1.2 percent to 6.6030, rivalling the
yuan's biggest one-day move upwards since the launch of the
offshore market in 2010.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)