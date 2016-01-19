* Dollar rises with oil and in-line China Q4 GDP growth
* Safe-haven yen slips on oil, China data
* Sterling dips after BoE governor's comments
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 19 The dollar rose modestly on
Tuesday as investor risk appetite improved on the back of rising
oil prices and the expectation of further stimulus in China.
Data released overnight showed China's economic growth
matched expectations but its growth rate for the year was
slowest in 25 years, boosting expectations that monetary easing
measures are imminent for the world's second-largest economy,
possibly before Lunar New Year holidays in early February.
Chinese oil demand likely hit a record in 2015, data showed,
which bolstered battered crude prices on Tuesday. Slumping oil
prices have sapped risk appetite and sent traders scrambling for
the safety of the Japanese yen in recent weeks.
The economic news helped boost China's Shanghai SE Composite
Index 3.25 percent and provided some relief from worries
about a global economic slowdown.
While the news helped the dollar and pushed U.S. stocks up
sharply on their open, analysts were quick to caution that it
may not be the big turnaround dollar-long investors are hoping
for.
"Today the Chinese stock market has spilled over and that
coupled with high oil prices is helping lift the dollar bloc
currencies and is weighing on the euro and the yen," said Marc
Chandler, chief global currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman & Co. "But I'd say it's still too early to say that
this is a turn."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major world currencies, gained 0.2 percent, propelled
largely by gains against the yen. The dollar added 0.4 percent
against the Japanese currency, moving to 117.80 yen.
The dollar had hit a five-month low of 116.51 yen on Friday
and investors are still worried about global growth prospects, a
factor expected to limit the yen's losses.
Sterling fell to a seven-year low against the dollar
after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he had no "set
timetable" for an interest rate increase. The pound reversed
earlier gains and fell 0.75 percent against the dollar following
Carney's remarks.
Speaking to an audience at the University of London, Carney
said that the "adjustment" in China was not over and would
restrict global growth and inflation for some time.
The pound has been a big loser since mid-December on
softening economic outlook and worries over a British referendum
on its membership in the European Union.
