* Euro falls nearly 1 pct vs dollar after ECB president's
comments
* Euro falls below $1.08 for first time since early January
* ECB president points to volatility, geopolitical risk in
speech
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 21 The euro fell to a two-week low
against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi suggested the bank could launch
additional stimulus measures in the euro zone in March.
The ECB kept interest rates unchanged as expected, and in
his speech, Draghi said it would be necessary to review the
bank's monetary policy stance again at its March 10 meeting. The
euro fell below $1.08 for the first time in two weeks
during Draghi's speech.
"As we start the new year, downside risks have increased
again amid heightened uncertainty about emerging market
economies' growth prospects, volatility in financial and
commodity markets and geopolitical risks," Draghi said during
the conference.
The ECB head pointed to concerns in China and worries over
slumping oil prices during the speech.
"Mr. Draghi certainly kicked open the door to action as soon
as (the ECB's) next meeting in March. He sounded a concerned
tone about global developments and how that can adversely impact
already anemic inflation," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"It's like a Draghi do-over. Last month he sparked this
robust rally in the euro, and now he's taken back much of those
gains."
The euro was last down 0.6 percent against the dollar at
$1.0826.
The single currency also hit a nine-month low against the
yen during Draghi's comments.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)