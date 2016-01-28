(Corrects title and company in 8th paragraph)
* Greenback slips to one-week low vs euro
* Plunge in U.S. durable goods orders knocks dollar
* Durable goods data hints at more weakness for U.S. Q4 GDP
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Jan 28 The dollar hit a one-week low
against the euro on Thursday as a plunge in U.S. durable goods
orders supported the view of a U.S. economic slowdown on softer
global demand.
The much weaker-than-expected reading in durable goods
orders, which plunged 5.1 percent last month, raised the
prospects of a lower U.S. gross domestic product number on
Friday.
A possible fall in U.S. GDP combined with global equity
market volatility and slumping oil prices that have plagued
investors so far in 2016 would greatly reduce the likelihood
that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates aggressively
this year.
That possibility of the Fed holding rates steady pushed
markets into higher-yielding currencies like the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand dollars, which all gained notably.
Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated only a 0.6
percent drop in durable goods.
"This is a terrible number, in my opinion," said Fabian
Eliasson, vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate
Bank in New York. "Couple that in with retail sales over the
holiday - they didn't knock it out of the park - and it's quite
possible that the Q4 GDP is going to disappoint."
The euro touched its highest since Jan. 20 against
the dollar. It was last up 0.45 percent at $1.0940.
"Markets seem to be grappling with the fact that (the Fed
is) not going to be tightening aggressively," said Jonathan
Lewis, chief investment officer, at Fiera Capital Inc. in New
York. "If the Fed is most likely to hold off or not tighten
aggressively, then we can begin to think about moving from
risk-off to risk-on (trading)."
In risk-on trading, investors prefer such currencies as the
Aussie, loonie and kiwi, which boast high interest rates but are
also largely tied to commodities, making them more prone to
large-scale falls in value.
Commodities, especially oil, rebounded on Thursday. U.S.
crude futures rose 2.5 percent to $33.25 a barrel.
The Australian dollar set a three-week high against
the U.S. dollar. It was last up 0.9 percent at US$0.7090.
The U.S. dollar fell against the Canadian dollar,
dropping below C$1.40 for the first time in three weeks. It was
last down 0.2 percent at C$1.4076.
The kiwi rose more than 1 percent against the dollar,
and was last up 0.6 percent to $0.6469.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)