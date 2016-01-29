* U.S. data lifts dollar further after BoJ decision

* Dollar rises 1 percent vs euro, sterling, Swiss franc

* Dollar up nearly 2 percent vs yen

* BOJ to apply -0.1 pct rate for some banks' deposits (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, Jan 29 The dollar rose sharply on Friday, hitting a six-week high versus the yen, after the Bank of Japan took one of its main interest rates into negative territory and U.S. gross domestic product data largely matched economists' expectations.

The BoJ said it would apply a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent on selected current account deposits that financial institutions hold with it, effectively charging banks interest for holding excess deposits at the central bank.

The bank said it would cut interest rates further into negative territory if necessary.

The BOJ rate cut "underscores the whole monetary policy divergence theme," said Win Thin, global head of emerging markets for Brown Brothers Harriman & Co in New York.

"The recent softness in U.S. data and turmoil in financial markets led many to push out the timing of the next Fed hike beyond March maybe closer to June and that was hurting the dollar, but now we have the BoJ overnight delivering dovish surprises, so that's really helped the dollar kind of claw back from its recent losses."

U.S. GDP grew at a 0.7 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, after a 2 percent growth in the third, but was near economists' revised predictions for economic growth and backed the possibility of further interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index rose 1.3 percent to 99.754, and the greenback booked gains of more than 1 percent against the euro , British pound, and Swiss franc after the GDP figures were released.

The dollar index tracks the dollar against six major world currencies.

"Going into this GDP number there was a strong expectation that there had been very little spending (in the U.S.), especially given how retailers had been performing going into the Christmas period," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director of Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.

"So there's a little bit of support in today's number for the Fed raising rates. And if there's support for the Fed raising rates that's obviously dollar positive."

Higher interest rates make currencies more attractive for investors because they provide better returns.

Against the yen, the dollar hit a session peak of 121.68, up 2.4 percent, its highest since Dec. 18 following the release of the U.S. GDP data. It last traded 1.9 percent higher at 121.05. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Editiing by W Simon)