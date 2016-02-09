* Safe-haven yen and Swiss franc gain as stocks drop
* Euro highest against dollar since late October
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The dollar tumbled to a nearly
four-month low on Tuesday as growing fears of a global slowdown
pushed investors to safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen
and Swiss franc.
Even with Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday and oil flat on the day, risk appetite waned. A selloff
in major stock markets worldwide and increased worries about
Europe's banking sector also shook confidence in the dollar,
which has moved in line with risky assets so far this year.
With scant data released during the U.S. session, the dollar
seemed to be following its Monday path downward.
"Markets were very risk-averse out of the gate this week,
and it's continued today," said Richard Franulovich, senior
currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in New York.
Wall Street equities were slightly higher, having recovered
from an early selloff.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of world currencies, fell below 96 for the
first time since October. It was last down 0.55 percent at
96.046.
The yen was again in the limelight on Tuesday, having gained
more than 5 percent against the dollar since the start of
February.
The Japanese currency rose to its highest against the dollar
since November 2014, with the dollar dropping as low as 114.205
yen in Asian trade.
The dollar was last at 115.10 yen, down 0.7 percent.
The flight to safety also pushed the yield on the benchmark
10-year Japanese government bond negative for the first time,
sending it as low as minus 0.035 percent.
The dollar fell to its lowest since mid-October against the
Swiss franc, trading as low as 0.9715 francs and down
more than 1.5 percent on the day.
Both the yen and franc perform well in times of financial
turmoil since they are often used to fund trades of more risky
assets because of their low interest rates. When investors
reverse those risky bets, they buy back the currencies.
The euro also rose against the dollar to $1.1299, its
highest since Oct. 22. It was last up 0.6 percent at $1.1262.
The euro, franc and other European currencies had fallen by
more than 1 percent against the dollar on Oct. 22 after comments
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that
new stimulus measures were likely.
Among emerging currencies, Mexico's peso continued to
sag, touching a historic low of 18.935 pesos to the dollar on
worries that weak global demand will hurt its growth.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in LONDON; Editing by Keith Weir)