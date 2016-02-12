(New throughout; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, Feb 12 The dollar rose against a
basket of major currencies on Friday after data showed U.S.
consumer spending appeared to have regained its mojo in January,
backing the possibility of the Federal Reserve continuing to
raise interest rates this year.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services increased 0.6 percent last month and
month-over-month sales rose 0.2 percent, both outpacing
expectations.
The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six
major world rivals, jumped on the news and the index rose to a
session high of 96.133. The dollar index was last up 0.45
percent to 95.991.
The dollar also moved to session highs against the euro, yen
and Swiss franc after the release of the retail sales data.
"The (retail sales) print is suggestive of the idea that
Janet Yellen is right and most of the (Federal Open Market
Committee) is right in not being overly concerned about a growth
slowdown in the U.S.," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global
interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Limited in
New York.
"I guess the doves in the marketplace have been hoping for
worse data to confirm their suspicion that the Fed is not going
to hike this year, and any data like the retail sales data,
which seems to suggest otherwise, would be good for the dollar."
The euro fell 0.6 percent against the dollar to
$1.1253.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent against the Swiss franc
to 0.9765.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to
112.75. It hit a session high of 113.16 following the retail
sales data release from the U.S. Commerce Department.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)