* Oil, U.S stocks rally; higher risk appetite
* Positive U.S. data also helps lift dollar
* Dollar falls vs yen as central bank policy weighs
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The dollar rose against most
currencies on Thursday, bolstered by an increase in risk
appetite amid a continued recovery in oil prices that has
spurred a rally in some global stock markets.
The dollar index has risen in two of the last three
sessions, more or less in line with the rebound in oil prices.
U.S. crude futures have advanced during three of the last four
trading days.
"Oil prices are starting to stabilize, which is also helping
stabilize the stock market," said Juan Perez, currency trader at
Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"Investors are also now seeing that things in the United
States are chugging along with generally positive U.S. data. So
good data plus a recovery in stocks and oil are helping the
dollar."
U.S. data on Thursday provided that added spark for the
dollar. U.S. weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest reading
since November, while factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region contracted at a slower pace in February, suggesting the
Federal Reserve could still keep rate hikes on the agenda this
year.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.2 percent to
97.024, led by the greenback's gains against the euro.
Europe's common currency was last down 0.4 percent at $1.1079
.
In general, improved risk appetite is broadly negative for
the euro. These days, the low-yielding euro tends to struggle in
times of increased risk appetite because it is often used to
fund investment in risky assets. It consequently rises when
there is a retreat from those assets during periods of market
stress.
The dollar was also better bid against the Swiss franc, up
0.4 percent at 0.9960 franc.
The greenback, however, fell against the safe-haven yen,
down 0.3 percent at 113.78 yen. The yen's gain was
notable, given its failure to weaken during this period of
improving market sentiment, in which investors are expected to
reverse safe haven-driven gains.
Analysts said central bank policy could be a factor in the
dollar-yen pair.
Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto,
pointed to Wednesday's dovish Fed minutes, which suggested a
much slower rate hike pace, given shaky global economic
developments.
He also cited local media comments underscoring "a
moderation in official pressure for further Bank of Japan
stimulus at the meeting on March 15th."
Sterling, meanwhile, ahead of EU talks aimed at reaching a
deal with Britain that will help keep it in the 28-country bloc
in a referendum later this year.
