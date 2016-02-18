(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 18 The dollar tumbled against the
yen on Thursday in a choppy session, undermined by a renewed
decline in risk appetite amid another setback in oil prices and
U.S. stocks.
The dollar index was still up on the day as oil and equities
posted gains earlier in the session. But as both assets turned
lower later in the afternoon, the dollar pared gains against the
euro, Swiss franc, and sterling.
The U.S. currency's fate has been pared with oil and stocks
in recent weeks. Weaker oil prices and turbulent financial
markets suggest the Federal Reserve could hold off raising
interest rates in 2016, contrary to what was telegraphed in
December.
Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP
Paribas in New York believes that any rebound in the dollar as a
result of an improvement in risk sentiment would not likely
persist.
He added an improvement in risk appetite seen for the most
part this week was due largely to "the collapse in market
pricing for further Fed hikes and also reflects reduced pricing
for Chinese yuan devaluation, as the dollar has retreated."
"For this reason, we do not expect the markets to rebuild
Fed rate hike expectations, and front-end rates are likely to
stay low."
In late trading, the dollar fell 0.8 percent against the yen
to 113.18 yen. Analysts said central bank policies are
also a factor in this currency pair.
Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto,
pointed to Wednesday's dovish Fed minutes, which suggested a
much slower rate hike pace, given shaky global economic
developments. That should be a negative for the dollar.
He also cited local media comments underscoring "a
moderation in official pressure for further Bank of Japan
stimulus at the meeting on March 15th." This suggests that the
yen may have found a bottom against the dollar.
Though the dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 96.908,
it was much higher earlier. It was the same with the euro, which
came off its lows versus the dollar to trade 0.3 percent weaker
at $1.1096.
