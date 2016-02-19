* Yen hits 2-1/2 year high vs euro as oil, stocks slip
* ECB's Constancio says central bank not committing to March
move
* Aussie hit by comments from RBA's Edwards
(Updates prices; adds analyst comment; ECB's Constancio's
remarks; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 19 The yen rose against the euro
and dollar on Friday after yet another downbeat session for oil
prices and stock markets worldwide, underscoring worries about
global growth.
The dollar, however, gained overall after higher
than-expected U.S. inflation data for January helped keep
interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve a possibility this
year. U.S. data this week has been generally positive, with the
dollar index on track for its best weekly performance in
about three months.
The index was last little changed at 96.97.
But the focus remained squarely on the oil and equities, two
assets that have struggled this year.
"Concerns about global growth returned after a couple-day
hiatus, weighing on risky stocks and oil to the benefit of safer
destinations like the yen," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
The yen has been the chief beneficiary on currency markets
during the worst start of a year for stocks since 2009. The
Japanese currency hit a 2-1/2 year high against the euro, which
was last down 0.4 percent at 125.26 yen.
Against the dollar, the yen rose to a one-week high. The
dollar last traded at 112.91 yen, down 0.3 percent.
The euro, on the other hand, slipped against the dollar,
trading down 0.1 percent at $1.1096. It was on pace for its
worst weekly loss since early November.
Thursday's minutes of the European Central Bank's January
meeting had the market again looking for more weakness in the
euro against the dollar ahead of a March meeting now widely
expected to deliver further policy easing.
"The minutes cemented expectations for stronger stimulus
next month, growth-positive measures that are euro-negative as
they aim to lower lending rates, harming the single currency's
appeal," said Western Union's Manimbo.
ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said at a Reuters
Newsmaker event on Friday, however, that the central bank had
not yet committed to any decision for its next meeting on March
10 but might act if it determines a recovery in inflation is
getting pushed back further into the future.
In other currencies, the Aussie dollar fell more than 1
percent to US$0.7074, hurt by suggestions by central bank
board member John Edwards in the Wall Street Journal that the
currency was too strong for the bank's liking.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)