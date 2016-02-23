* Yen at two-week peak vs U.S. dollar, hits near 3-year high
vs euro
* Swiss franc rises to one-month high vs euro
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The yen and Swiss franc rallied
against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday as a recent rebound
in stocks and crude oil faded, renewing demand for both
safe-haven currencies.
The Japanese currency climbed to a roughly two-week peak
against the dollar, while the Swiss franc rose to a roughly
three-week high, as crude prices sank nearly 5 percent on the
day, while Wall Street shares traded lower.
Comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on
Tuesday also helped the yen's cause. Kuroda said accelerating
the pace of money printing alone would not boost expectations of
future price rises and acknowledged the limits of what monetary
policy can do to revive growth.
"The yen story is bigger than one day," Alan Ruskin, global
head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. "People are
starting to say 'I don't like this' in certain currencies like
the pound, which has Brexit concerns or the euro with the
refugee crisis and recent weakening data."
Sentiment for riskier assets was also hurt by China's
decision to set a softer mid-point for the yuan,
although most traders expect it to remain steady before a
meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai
later this week.
The dollar fell 0.8 percent to 112.04, dropping as
low as 111.78 yen, the lowest since Feb. 12. The euro,
meanwhile, touched 123.07 yen, its lowest since April
2013. It was last at 123.42, down 0.8 percent.
The safe-haven Swiss franc was well-bid, pushing the dollar
0.75 percent lower to 0.9891 franc, and the euro down 0.9
percent at 1.0927 francs.
Europe's shared currency fell to a one-month low against the
franc, helped in part by comments from Swiss National Bank
President Thomas Jordan, who said there was a limit to how low
interest rates could go.
The euro was little changed against the dollar, falling
below $1.10 for the first time in roughly three weeks, after a
key index on German business climate fell sharply, raising
worries about Europe's largest economy. It last traded
at $1.1025.
In Europe, focus remained on sterling. The pound was down
0.9 percent at $1.4099 after falling to $1.4008, its
lowest level since March 2009. It fell nearly 2 percent on
Monday, its biggest one-day drop in almost six years.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)