By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Sterling tumbled to a
seven-year low against the dollar on Wednesday on heightened
fears of a possible British exit from the European Union, while
mixed risk appetite drove the yen broadly higher.
The British pound fell below $1.39 for the first time
since March 2009 on persistent concerns that a June 23
referendum could lead to a "Brexit."
"Some drivers in the market today are U.S.-based and others
international, like sterling being hit by concerns of a Brexit,"
said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
The pound last changed hands at $1.3924, down 0.6 percent.
"The euro is also getting dragged down a bit by the EU
concerns, so if you're looking for a safe haven you're probably
... more likely to choose the yen," said Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley.
The yen gained against most currencies as oil prices and
British exit fears drove interest in the currency. Despite oil
prices rising 3 percent on strong U.S. gasoline demand
offsetting worries over record-high crude stockpiles, some
traders continued to bet the market will turn lower again on
OPEC's stubbornness in not cutting output.
Appetite for riskier assets was largely weak, boosting
demand for currencies such as the Swiss franc and the yen. The
yen tends to struggle in times of increased risk appetite
because it is often used to fund investments in riskier, but
higher-yielding currencies.
In times of market stress, investors typically sell those
riskier assets and buy back the Japanese currency.
The euro hit a nearly three-year low against the yen
. The dollar meanwhile hit a two-week low of 111.040
yen, taking it close to a 15-month low of 110.85 hit earlier in
the month. It last traded at 111.760.
"Oil back in the red has given the dollar a boost against
some currencies, but it's all about the safety bid yen," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
The Swiss franc gained, pushing the dollar down 0.3 percent
on the day at 0.9880 franc.
Oil-rich Norway's crown took a heavy beating among
developed-world currencies, falling to a one-month trough
against the dollar and also shedding 1.73 percent against
the yen. The dollar was last up 0.8 percent at 8.6744
crowns.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)