* Dollar rises as markets await Fed review
* U.S. data positive but has minimal impact
* BoJ's Kuroda says deeper negative rates possible
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar rose broadly on
Wednesday, moving in a tight range after solid U.S. economic
data, as investors positioned for fresh guidance from the
Federal Reserve on when U.S. interest rates are likely to rise.
U.S. core inflation increased more than expected in
February, and U.S. housing starts beat expectations for the
month, which strengthened the dollar against major rivals. But
the moves were subdued as investors expected the data would have
little to no impact on the Federal Open Market Committee
decision on Wednesday afternoon.
"The main focus is the FOMC," said BK Asset Management
Managing Director Kathy Lien in New York. "The bottom line is
that investors are looking for a positive outcome, so they're
buying dollars, but they don't want to be long dollars overly
aggressively ahead of the rate decision. So it's just cautious
positioning with a bias to the long side."
The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 96.926, pulling
further away from a one-month low of 95.938 set last Friday.
The euro fell 0.35 percent against the dollar to
$1.1069.
No policy action is expected from the Fed on Wednesday, but
the market will be sensitive to any guidance on its next change
in interest rates. Any signal that more than one increase is in
store this year will help the dollar, while anything dovish
could keep it pinned down.
Interest rate futures are pricing in about a 50 percent
chance of a quarter-point increase in June. The focus will also
be on the Fed's forecasts for future rises, which is still
pointing to four rate hikes this year.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent against the Japanese yen,
holding gains that followed Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda's statement that there is room to cut rates to around
negative 0.5 percent from the current negative 0.1 percent.
On Tuesday, the BoJ passed on the chance to expand its
massive asset-buying program but offered a bleaker view of the
economy. Some traders said the combination cast a shadow on risk
sentiment, which bolstered demand for the safe-haven yen.
The dollar rose strongly against the Brazilian real,
gaining 1.4 percent after news that former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva had resumed talks with President Dilma Rousseff
after accepting a position in her cabinet.
The real has fallen more than 6.5 percent this week as
prospects that Rousseff will be removed from power have
dissipated.
