* Dollar falls further after Fed meeting
* Dollar briefly snaps back after hitting 17-month low vs
yen
* Sterling up 1.3 percent as BoE keeps rates unchanged
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar tumbled against
major currencies on Thursday, falling around 1 percent against
the euro, yen and Swiss franc, as markets sold off in reaction
to Wednesday's dovish statement from the Federal Reserve.
The dollar was notably volatile against the yen, moving
sharply lower before snapping back, rising a full yen during the
U.S. session from a level weaker than 111. However, the
greenback weakened once again and was last down 1 percent at
111.51.
There was market chatter that the Bank of Japan had been
speaking to dealers about activity in the yen, but several
traders contacted by Reuters said they did not have any
indication the central bank was intervening.
"It would be a bit strange for the BoJ to start
intervening," said Charles St-Arnaud, senior strategist and
economist at Nomura International in London. "You're just a
month after the G20 where (Japan) pledged not to use competitive
devaluation to their advantage and to let market forces
determine the currency."
The dollar had fallen to a low of 110.65 yen, its
weakest since October 2014. It bounced back to 111.70 yen in a
shift that took less than a minute and moved in choppy trading
for most of the morning.
The fleeting snap back of the dollar against the yen
resembled similar moves from the dollar against several other
currencies in early trading, drawing support from positive data
from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, where its regional
business index beat estimates by more than 10 points, and by
U.S. initial jobless claims that were lower than analysts had
predicted.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major world currencies, also trimmed losses in
response to Thursday's data, moving from its lowest level since
October, but its rally was short-lived. It was last down 1.1
percent at 94.823.
"The reversal in yen is not very much different in size than
the reversal in the Canadian dollar, euro, Aussie, etc," said
Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York.
"There have been rumors in the market that the BoJ has or
perhaps would intervene, but I don't see any evidence of that,"
he added.
Sterling, meanwhile, made the biggest gains against the
dollar on Thursday. Bolstered by the Bank of England's decision
to keep rates unchanged, the pound was last up 1.3
percent to $1.4445.
