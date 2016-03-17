* Dollar falls further after Fed meeting
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 17 The dollar tumbled against
major currencies on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve
pared back expectations for interest rate increases, while the
yen was volatile on speculation the Bank of Japan was concerned
about the Japanese currency's strength.
The dollar fell 1 percent against a basket of currencies.
Against the yen, it dropped sharply early in the session but
bounced back on news that the Bank of Japan was asking dealers
about recent movements in the yen.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the
central bank was asking market players about the causes of
sudden moves in the dollar/yen.
The dollar, which had earlier hit a low of 110.68 yen,
rebounded and was last trading at 111.35. In the last month, the
yen has been strengthening against the dollar after the Bank of
Japan elected to move to a negative-interest-rate policy at the
end of January. The dollar's low on Thursday represented its
lowest level since October 2014.
Analysts were skeptical that the BOJ would consider
intervening to weaken the currency.
"It would be a bit strange for the BOJ to start
intervening," said Charles St-Arnaud, senior strategist and
economist at Nomura International in London. "You're just a
month after the G20 where (Japan) pledged not to use competitive
devaluation to their advantage and to let market forces
determine the currency."
The dollar was also lower against other major currencies,
continuing weakness spurred by the Federal Reserve's statement
after its policy meeting ended on Wednesday. The U.S. central
bank was more dovish than anticipated, causing those who had
been buying dollars to reverse those positions.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major world currencies, trimmed some losses in
response to stronger-than-expected figures on Philadelphia-area
regional manufacturing activity and weekly U.S. jobless claims.
However, the rally was short-lived. It was last down 1.1
percent at 94.844, and touched a low against the Canadian dollar
not seen since October.
Sterling made the biggest gains against the dollar on
Thursday. Bolstered by the Bank of England's decision to keep
rates unchanged, the pound was last up 1.3 percent to
$1.4445.
