* Dollar hits one-week high against currency basket
* Dollar hits highest since Fed meeting against euro, yen,
pound
* Three-month sterling implied vols jump on Brexit worries
* Hawkish Fed comments boost dollar
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 23 The dollar rose to a one-week
high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, boosted
by hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, rose about 0.5 percent to 96.090, the
highest since March 16.
Several members of the U.S. central bank in recent days have
suggested the Fed should move to raise rates. Higher rates make
U.S. investments more attractive against other currencies and
would be expected to support the dollar.
The dollar rose against the yen, moving near a
one-week high against the Japanese currency and turning positive
for the month. It was last up 0.3 percent at 112.69 yen. It also
hit one-week highs against the euro and sterling.
The greenback also rose broadly against oil-linked
currencies as crude futures fell about 2 percent in morning U.S.
trading. The Canadian and Australian dollars, as
well as the Norwegian crown and Mexican peso, each
fell by around 1 percent.
Three-month sterling implied volatility soared as
investors prepared for turbulence exactly three months before a
referendum on Britain's EU membership. The currency had been the
biggest loser among major currencies on Tuesday, with the
attacks in Brussels seen boosting the "Brexit" campaign.
"Obviously, we're seeing continued sterling weakness on the
back of increased Brexit risks," said Ian Gordon, FX strategist
at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"But I think the broad dollar move is really driven by the
overall positive tone of the (Federal Open Market Committee)
speakers that we've heard over the past couple days."
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday
the central bank should consider another hike as early as next
month if the U.S. economy continues to improve, and that he
would prefer at least three hikes before year-end.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expects two
more rate increases this year, unless economic data comes in a
lot stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than
anticipated.
Wednesday's moves pushed the dollar back near its levels
prior to the Federal Reserve's March meeting, in which the
central bank unveiled a reduced expectation for rate hikes and
Chair Janet Yellen warned of threats to the global economy,
prompting a dollar selloff.
"The FOMC speakers that we've heard since the FOMC meeting
last week have generally sought to offset the dovish
interpretation and the dovish language in the statement," Gordon
said, "and very much are keeping April and June on the table as
potential times for a hike."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)