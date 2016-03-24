(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
* Dollar index notches 5th day of gains
* Weak U.S. durable goods, claims data limit upside
* Belgium attacks, Brexit worry weigh on euro
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, March 24 The dollar eked out a modest
rise on Thursday for its fifth straight day of gains, the
longest in almost a year, although it came off highs in late
trading after weak U.S. economic data.
The dollar's strength this week has come as investors have
priced in the possibility of two U.S. interest-rate hikes this
year from the Federal Reserve.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday in
prepared remarks that another U.S. interest rate hike "may not
be far off."
Bullard's comments followed similar remarks Wednesday in
which he said that a rate hike could come as soon as next month.
That was in line with similarly hawkish comments from other U.S.
policymakers earlier in the week.
"Hawkish Fed talk this week has caught a market that has
largely underestimated the risk of U.S. rate rises, while
lighter, pre-holiday trade seems to be enhancing the dollar's
resurgence," said Western Union Business Solutions senior market
analyst Joe Manimbo.
U.S. financial markets will be closed for the Good Friday
holiday.
The dollar turned flat in afternoon U.S. trading on
"pre-holiday positioning" and after data showed a fall in U.S.
durable goods orders and a slight uptick in the number of
Americans filing for unemployment benefits, Manimbo said.
Earlier, the greenback hit an eight-day high of 96.364
.
The dollar index was last at 96.133. It has risen for five
days straight and is up just over 1 percent this week.
Against the yen, the dollar posted its largest
one-day percentage gain in nearly two weeks, rising 0.4 percent
against the Japanese currency.
The euro hit an eight-day low of $1.1144, having lost
nearly 1 percent so far this week, with attacks in Brussels on
Tuesday bruising sentiment.
It was last down 0.1 percent at $1.1155.
Sterling rose against the dollar for the first time this
week, as the pound benefited from U.K. retail sales numbers that
exceeded expectations.
The dollar gained more than 2 percent against the pound this
week as the odds of a British exit from the EU have increased in
the wake of the attacks in Brussels.
The attacks in Belgium were seen as exacerbating the
possibility of Britain leaving the European Union, further
undermining both the euro and the pound.
Sterling was last up 0.3 percent to $1.4112.
