* Euro hits nearly 1-week high vs dollar

* Traders wary of making bets ahead of Yellen speech

* Yellen eyed after hawkish comments from Fed officials

* Yellen speech due at 12:20 EDT (Updates prices; adds comments; changes byline, dateline from LONDON)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. dollar edged lower against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as traders awaited a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for direction on the central bank's likely path of interest rate increases.

The euro set a nearly one-week high of $1.1222 against the greenback after data showed a slightly lower-than-expected annualized rise in single-family U.S. home prices in January.

The euro's strength against the dollar, however, built only modestly on gains on Monday, when soft U.S. inflation and consumer spending data crimped expectations for a swifter pace of Fed rate hikes. The euro was last only 0.13 percent higher against the dollar at $1.1208.

Analysts said traders were hesitant to bet on the dollar's direction ahead of Yellen's speech at the Economic Club of New York at 12:20 EDT (1620 GMT). Analysts said the remarks would be closely watched partly to see if Yellen would continue recent hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials.

"The market is really sitting on the sidelines," said Jason Leinwand, managing director at derivatives advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New York. "There is really no reason to put any positions on when there's so much uncertainty about what she may say."

Fed funds futures suggested traders see a 49 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would raise its target range on benchmark interbank rates by 25 basis points to 0.50-0.75 percent in July. This compared with 51 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Uncertainty over Yellen's comments resulted in thin trading volumes, analysts said.

"We are certainly looking for guidance from Ms. Yellen," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. He said he was expecting her to take a more dovish stance than recent Fed officials.

The dollar was last down 0.17 percent against the yen at 113.26 yen. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.09 percent at 95.854. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)