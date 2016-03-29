* Yellen says appropriate for Fed to be cautious
* Euro hits 8-day high vs dollar
* Dollar index hits one-week low
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. dollar hit its
lowest level against the euro in over a week and fell against
other major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said it was appropriate for the Fed to proceed
"cautiously" in hiking interest rates.
In her first remarks since a press conference after the Fed
left rates steady at its most recent meeting earlier this month,
Yellen said she still expected headwinds from weak growth
abroad, low oil prices and uncertainty over China would abate
and allow the recovery to continue.
The euro hit an eight-day high against the dollar of
$1.1269, while the dollar slumped against the yen to a session
low of 112.88 yen, easing further from a nearly two-week
high of 113.80 yen hit early in the session.
Yellen's comments, which came after recent hawkish remarks
from Fed officials, hurt the dollar by pushing out expectations
for the central bank's next interest rate hike. U.S. Fed funds
futures implied traders saw a 43 percent chance of the central
bank hiking rates in July, down from 51 percent on Monday.
"It was definitely dovish," said Richard Scalone, co-head of
foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago, in reference to
Yellen's speech at the Economic Club of New York. "This is
another push in the direction of fewer interest rate increases."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies hit a one-week low of
95.344, while the dollar hit a one-week low against the Swiss
franc of 0.9690 franc.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.49 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrew
Hay)