LONDON)
* Euro crosses $1.1400 for first time since mid-Oct
* Dollar set to decline 4.3 pct for quarter
* Dollar index hits 5-1/2-month low
* Traders digest dovish Yellen comments
* Month-end rebalancing flows hurt dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 31 The dollar hit its lowest
level in more than five months against a basket of currencies on
Thursday and was set to post its biggest quarterly percentage
loss in more than five years after traders continued to digest
dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The euro continued four straight sessions of gains against
the dollar and hit $1.1411, marking the first leap above $1.1400
in 5-1/2 months. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, hit its lowest level
since mid-October of 94.319.
The index was on track to post a quarterly loss of more than
4 percent, or its largest since the third quarter of 2010.
Analysts said traders continued to push out expectations for
the next Fed interest rate increase after Yellen said on Tuesday
the central bank would proceed cautiously in raising rates and
highlighted external risks such as slower global growth.
"We're continuing to see fallout from Yellen's speech," said
Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO
Capital Markets in New York. "Yellen appears not to want to
raise rates in 2016."
Analysts also said month-end rebalancing flows weighed on
the dollar. These flows are caused by global portfolio managers
adjusting their existing currency hedges.
The Labor Department will release a much-anticipated U.S.
nonfarm payrolls report for March on Friday. A sharp increase in
wages could stem the dollar's losses and suggest the U.S.
economy is heating up, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director
at BK Asset Management in New York.
"The only thing that could push the Fed into more hawkish
territory is if they see wage price inflation," Schlossberg
said.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls are expected to show the world's
largest economy added 205,000 jobs in March, with the jobless
rate steady at 4.9 percent. Average earnings, seen as signaling
inflation trends, are expected to rise by 0.2 percent.
The Australian dollar hit a fresh nine-month high against
the greenback of $0.7723. The dollar hit more than
five-month lows against the Swiss franc for a second straight
day, including a session low of 0.9575 franc.
Against the yen, the dollar was last mostly flat at 112.41
yen, up from a session low of 112.12 yen.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in LondoEditing by Jonathan Oatis)