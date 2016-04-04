(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Aftereffects of dovish Yellen comments weigh on dollar
* Dollar erases losses after comments from Fed's Rosengren
* Dollar hits two-week low vs yen of 111.32 yen
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
against the yen in two weeks on Monday on continued expectations
of a slow path of Federal Reserve rate increases this year, but
was mostly flat against a basket of currencies after a
confident-sounding speech from a top Fed official.
The dollar struggled to gain ground after posting its worst
week in roughly two months last week, and hit a session low
against the yen of 111.32 yen. Analysts said Fed Chair
Janet Yellen's comments last week that the central bank should
proceed "cautiously" on raising rates were still weighing on the
dollar.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last mostly flat
at 94.636 after hitting a 5-1/2-month low of 94.319 last week.
The euro was last down 0.11 percent against the dollar at
$1.1374 after touching a 5-1/2 month high of $1.1437 on Friday.
The dollar index erased losses after Boston Fed President
Eric Rosengren said it was "surprising" that futures markets
currently imply one or zero rate hikes this year, a prediction
that could prove "too pessimistic." Rosengren is typically
dovish.
While the remarks helped the dollar recover, they failed to
spur a rally in the greenback in the wake of Yellen's dovish
remarks.
"It goes to show how the Fed rate debate remains fluid, but
I think the market has attuned mostly with the Fed Chair," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, on the limited impact of Rosengren's
comments.
Fed funds futures contracts on Monday suggested traders saw
just a 40 percent chance of a Fed rate hike in July, according
to CME Group's FedWatch program.
The dollar is "going to be mired in a range" given the
aftereffects of Yellen's dovish comments from last week, said
Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in
Chicago.
The dollar was last down 0.35 percent against the yen at
111.26 yen. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last up 0.28
percent at 0.9600 franc after touching a more than five-month
low of 0.9547 franc last week.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)