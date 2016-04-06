* Fed March meeting minutes seen as dovish
* Dollar hits 17-month low of 109.36 yen
* Japan PM says countries should avoid "arbitrary
intervention"
* Oil inventory data boosts commodity currencies
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. dollar hit a 17-month
trough against the yen on Wednesday and remained broadly weaker
on bets that the Bank of Japan would not intervene to halt the
yen's rally and on Federal Reserve minutes that confirmed a
dovish tone at the U.S. central bank.
The dollar fell below 110 yen for a second straight
day and hit 109.36, its lowest since late October 2014. Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Wall Street Journal that
countries should avoid seeking to weaken their currencies with
"arbitrary intervention."
The remarks fueled expectations that the BoJ likely would
not intervene to halt the yen's rally. In addition, minutes of
the Fed's March policy meeting confirmed expectations for a
dovish tone by showing a consensus emerged that risks from a
global economic slowdown warranted a cautious approach. Both
developments hurt the dollar.
The dollar last traded down 0.61 percent against the yen at
109.69 yen. The dollar has fallen more than 8 percent against
the yen so far this year, partly on a more dovish Fed.
"The yen's strength is on concerns that the BoJ is not going
to be doing anything," said Jason Leinwand, managing director at
derivatives advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New York.
At the same time, he said, "you got a really dovish tone out of
the minutes."
Analysts also said riskier and commodity-linked currencies
gained against the dollar after data showing U.S. crude oil
inventories unexpectedly fell from record highs last week, which
led to more than 5 percent gains for U.S. crude oil prices
.
"That gave risky currencies a bit of a boost, and that is
one of the factors weighing on the dollar," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation in New York, in reference to the inventories data.
The commodity-linked Australian dollar was last up
0.73 percent at $0.76.
The euro was last up 0.16 percent at $1.1400 after
hitting a session high of $1.1432, near Friday's 5-1/2-month
high of $1.1437. The dollar hit a roughly 5-1/2-month low
against the Swiss franc of 0.9532 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six other major currencies, was last down 0.18 percent
at 94.457.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Tom Brown and James Dalgleish)