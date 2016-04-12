(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. dollar rebounded
against the safe-haven yen a day after hitting its lowest level
against the currency in roughly a year and a half on greater
risk appetite stemming from gains in equity and oil prices.
A report that top oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia have
agreed to freeze output ahead of a much-anticipated producers
meeting on Sunday helped push global oil prices to four-month
highs and lead energy shares higher.
The improved investor sentiment boosted the greenback to a
session high against the yen of 108.78 yen a day after hitting
107.61 yen, which was its lowest level since late October 2014.
The yen in the first three months of the year posted its
strongest quarter since late 2009.
"Nobody needs the yen on a day when equities are flying and
oil is flying," said Steven Englander, managing director and
global head of G10 FX strategy at Citigroup in New York.
The dollar weakened against commodity-linked currencies such
as the Canadian dollar, Mexican peso, the Russia rouble, and the
Australian and New Zealand dollars. The dollar fell more than 1
percent against the Mexican peso to an eight-day low of 17.4423
pesos.
The report of the Russia and Saudi Arabia agreement had a
"massive impact on sentiment" and drove the commodity-linked
currencies higher, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at
BK Asset Management in New York.
The euro was slightly weaker against the dollar, and last
traded down 0.14 percent at $1.1390 after hitting a
roughly six-month high of $1.1464 earlier in the session.
The greenback has been independently weaker for the last few
weeks, with the dollar index losing nearly 4.7 percent so far
this year, as investors have pushed back their expectations for
when the Federal Reserve will next raise U.S. interest rates.
"We reached key resistance points on the euro, and the
market is waiting for the next catalyst, whether it's the Fed or
the ECB to move it one way or the other," Schlossberg of BK
said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's
strength against a basket of six major currencies, was last up
0.06 percent after hitting 93.627 earlier in the session, which
was its lowest level in nearly eight months.
The dollar was last up 0.13 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.9548 franc. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index
was last up 0.88 percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Sam Forgione;
additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; editing by
Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama)