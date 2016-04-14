(Corrects analyst name to Joe Manimbo in 5th paragraph)
* U.S. inflation rises less than expected, weighs on dollar
* Euro rises from 2-week low vs dollar
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 14 The dollar fell against the
yen on Thursday, snapping two days of gains, hurt by data
showing benign U.S. inflation that should keep the Federal
Reserve cautious in raising interest rates.
The greenback also fell from a two-week high against the
euro following the U.S. inflation report, and also surrendered
gains versus the Swiss franc. Despite a European Central Bank's
monetary easing, the euro has remained resilient against the
dollar, gaining nearly 4 percent so far this year.
The U.S. consumer price data offset an upbeat labor market
report, showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims. U.S. consumer
prices rose less than expected in March and underlying inflation
slowed.
The consumer price index gained just 0.1 percent last month
as a rebound in gasoline prices was partly offset by a drop in
the cost of food.
"The (CPI) data should...leave the bar set high to a Fed
rate hike in the months ahead which could keep in check
meaningful gains for the dollar," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar fell 0.3 percent against
the yen to 109.00 yen, after earlier hitting a one-week
peak of 109.54. The dollar is down 9.5 percent versus the
Japanese currency so far this year.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in New York that
the central bank was ready to expand monetary stimulus again if
recent weaknesses in inflation expectations persist. He stressed
there were "many ways" to do so to achieve his ambitious price
target.
That should help keep the yen's gains in check.
Kuroda made the remarks ahead of a meeting of Group of 20
financial leaders in Washington, where currency policy is seen
high on the agenda in the face of subdued global growth.
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1278
, though way below a six-month high of $1.1464 touched on
Tuesday.
"While much of the world was sure that an increase to
quantitative easing would send euro/dollar spiralling lower to
that parity level, few anticipated that a dovish move from the
Fed would actually offset all of that," said James Stanley,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
