(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. inflation rises less than expected, dollar impact
fades
* Dollar outlook remains weak
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 14 The dollar drifted higher in
quiet trading on Thursday as the negative impact of softer U.S.
inflation data proved short-lived amid improving risk appetite,
with Wall Street stocks steady and crude futures trading above
$40 per barrel.
The dollar initially fell against the yen on a benign U.S.
inflation report that should keep the Federal Reserve cautious
toward raising interest rates, but then inched higher.
The greenback also fell from a two-week high against the
euro following the U.S. inflation report, but then recovered.
Still, analysts said the dollar's rise was likely technical
in nature and its general outlook remained tied to the prospect
of slower U.S. interest rate increases.
"The March Fed meeting and (Fed Chair) Yellen's speech a few
weeks ago seem to be consistent with a policy stance that is OK
with running behind the inflation curve," said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"So I think the Fed is erring on the side of caution. I
think they would let inflation overshoot before they feel any
urgency to raise interest rates."
Thursday's U.S. consumer price data offset an upbeat labor
market report showing a drop in U.S. jobless claims. U.S.
consumer prices rose less than expected in March and underlying
inflation slowed. The consumer price index gained just 0.1
percent last month.
In late trading, the dollar index, a measure of the
greenback against six other currencies, was up 0.2 percent at
94.975.
The dollar was also up 0.1 percent against the yen at 109.39
yen after earlier hitting a one-week peak of 109.54. The
dollar, however, is still down 9.5 percent versus the Japanese
currency so far this year.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in New York that
the central bank was ready to expand monetary stimulus again if
recent weakness in inflation persists. He stressed there are
"many ways" to achieve his ambitious price target.
That should help keep the yen's gains in check.
Kuroda made his remarks ahead of a meeting of Group of 20
financial leaders in Washington, where currency policy is seen
high on the agenda.
He also said late on Thursday that the yen's "excessive"
rises have been corrected somewhat in the past few days,
pointing to the dollar's rebound from 17-month lows hit earlier
this month.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.1254
, though way below a six-month high of $1.1464 touched on
Tuesday.
