(Adds U.S. data, comments, updates prices, changes dateline;
previous LONDON)
* Yen benefits from dip in oil, stock markets
* Focus on G20 meetings in Washington
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 15 The dollar fell broadly on
Friday as a slide in oil prices ahead of weekend talks among
producers in Doha and a soft U.S. consumer sentiment report
capped risk appetite and spurred investors to buy safe-haven
currencies such as the yen.
The dollar index, tracking the greenback's value against six
major currencies, posted losses after two straight days of
gains. The U.S. currency's fall versus the yen was the largest
daily loss in more than a week.
"There's probably some anxiety about the Doha talks," said
Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto.
Oil producers led by top exporters Saudi Arabia and Russia
will meet in Doha, Qatar on Sunday to discuss freezing output
around current levels to contain an oil glut. It would be the
first coordinated action by major OPEC and non-OPEC producers in
15 years.
U.S. crude futures were down 2.8 percent at $40.34 per
barrel, while Brent was off 2.4 percent at
$42.78.
"Overall, I think the fact that oil producers are talking
suggests that the psychology of the market has changed a little
bit and probably the worst of the oil price declines is behind
us. This would be good for risk sentiment going forward,"
Osborne said.
An underwhelming U.S. consumer sentiment report on Friday
also weighed on the dollar and dampened tolerance for risk. The
University of Michigan survey of consumer sentiment showed a
preliminary reading of 89.7 for April, compared with a forecast
of 92.
"The decline in Michigan sentiment is another reminder that
all is not well with U.S. consumers despite solid jobs data,"
said Brian Dolan, head market strategist at DriveWealth LLC, in
Chatham, New Jersey.
"Following on disappointing March retail sales, today's dip
augurs poorly for a quick rebound in consumer activity in the
second quarter."
In late morning trading, the dollar index slid 0.2
percent to 94.685. For the week though, the index was poised to
end on a positive note with a 0.4 percent rise.
Against the yen, the greenback fell 0.6 percent to 108.72
yen, its biggest daily loss since April 7. The dollar so
far this year is down nearly 10 percent, on track for its worst
year since 2010.
The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.1294, rising after
three consecutive days of losses.
The gathering of G20 financial leaders in Washington this
weekend has also created some nervousness. Going into the event,
Japanese officials have commented on the yen's supposedly
"excessive" moves. Their comments, however, have not deterred
the yen from gaining.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Dan Grebler)