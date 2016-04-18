(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Oil producers fail to agree on output freeze
* Dollar rebounds against yen
* Commodity currencies pare losses
* Euro gains vs dollar ahead of ECB meeting
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 18 The U.S. dollar edged higher
against the yen and commodity currencies pared losses after
traders viewed a strike by Kuwaiti oil and gas workers as
supportive of oil prices and anticipated low volatility this
week.
The dollar was last up 0.07 percent against the yen at
108.81 yen after slumping to a session low 107.81 yen,
which was near a 17-month low of 107.61 yen touched a week ago.
The safe-haven yen had earlier rallied, while commodity
currencies plunged, after a plan to cap oil production at
current levels fell apart on Sunday when Saudi Arabia demanded
that Iran join in at a meeting in Doha.
Benchmark Brent crude prices slid by as much as 7
percent in early trade as investors got their first chance to
react to the news, but clawed back some losses and were last
down 2.6 percent.
The strike in Kuwait, which was seen as limiting oil supply
in the short term, and markets' expectation that the European
Central Bank would not announce a surprise policy shift this
week blunted the impact of the Doha meeting, said Richard
Cochinos, head of European G10 FX strategy in London.
The strike in Kuwait led the OPEC member to reduce its crude
oil output and refining production on Sunday. The ECB will meet
in Frankfurt on Thursday.
"Volatility is expected to remain soft," Cochinos said. He
said expectations of calmer markets led large swings in
commodity currencies after the Doha meeting to stabilize
somewhat.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar and
Russian ruble were still nursing losses, but rose from their
lows, while the Australian dollar fully recovered and
eked out a 9-1/2-month high against the greenback of $0.7739.
Expectations that the ECB would not announce a policy shock
this week helped support the euro against the dollar, said
Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac
Banking Corporation in New York.
"This meeting will be a placeholder," he said.
The euro was last up 0.35 percent against the dollar at
$1.1320. Last month the European Central Bank unleashed a
volley of interest rate cuts, additional monthly bond purchases
and more cheap loans to banks.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.19 percent at
94.513. The dollar was last down 0.32 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.9640 franc.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)