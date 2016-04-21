(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline,
NEW YORK
* Dollar recovers against euro after ECB meeting
* Traders focus on next week's Fed meeting
* Dollar falls against yen as risk appetite stalls
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 21 The euro reversed to trade
lower against the dollar on Thursday after traders looked past a
European Central Bank meeting and weighed the potential for a
more hawkish Federal Reserve next week, while the yen rebounded
on flagging risk appetite.
The euro was last down 0.12 percent against the dollar
at $1.1280, near a session low of $1.1271, after hitting
a nine-day high of $1.1394 on the back of comments from ECB
President Mario Draghi.
Draghi brushed off German criticism of his ultra-loose
monetary policy and vowed to use all the tools at his disposal
for "as long as needed."
Analysts said his remarks did not suggest the bank would
weaken the euro with further stimulus measures any time soon,
which led the euro to initially rally. As the focus shifted to
the Fed's April 26-27 meeting, however, the dollar recovered.
"There's a risk that the Fed could signal a stronger chance
of a June rate rise than markets currently expect," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
Fed funds futures contracts on Thursday suggested traders
were pricing in just a 21 percent chance of a Fed interest rate
hike in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Fed
rate increases are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
The dollar slipped against the safe-haven yen for the first
session in four as a surge in risk appetite stalled. U.S.
stocks, which flirted with record high levels on Wednesday, were
slightly lower on Thursday, while oil prices
fell.
The dollar was last down 0.26 percent against the Japanese
currency at 109.54 yen, easing from a more than two-week
high of 109.89 yen hit earlier in the session.
"If equities fall, it appears that the yen is going to
strengthen," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment
officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six other major currencies, was last up 0.20
percent at 94.682. The dollar was last up 0.23 percent against
the Swiss franc at 0.9740 franc, near a session high of 0.9745
franc.
The benchmark U.S. S&P 500 stock index was last flat.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)