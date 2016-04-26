(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline, pvs
LONDON)
* Dollar falls broadly on expected dovish Fed
* Fed to release policy statement Wednesday
* BOJ stimulus increase already priced in -analyst
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. dollar weakened
against major currencies on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic data reinforced views that the Federal Reserve
would take a dovish stance in a policy statement Wednesday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.44
percent at 94.418 after U.S. March durable goods orders and
April consumer confidence data came in below the expectations of
economists polled by Reuters.
Tuesday's economic data "plays into the idea that the Fed
need not be in any rush to raise rates," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking
Corporation in New York.
Fed fund futures contracts on Tuesday suggested traders were
pricing in no chance that the Fed would hike interest rates
again this month and only a 23 percent chance that the central
bank would hike in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program. Fed interest rate increases are expected to boost the
dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.
The Bank of Japan will announce a policy decision within
hours of the Fed statement, on Thursday. Analysts said
expectations were for the BOJ to increase its stimulus measures.
The BOJ introduced negative rates earlier this year and has
run a quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) program since
April 2013, but these measures have so far failed to generate
the inflationary pressures needed to reach the central bank's 2
percent inflation target by the first half of fiscal 2017.
The dollar's slight weakness against the yen on Tuesday was
in response to expectations for a dovish Fed, but also reflected
how anticipation for more BOJ stimulus measures had already been
acted upon as much as a week ago, said Douglas Borthwick,
managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York.
"The market now expects actions from the BOJ, and so it has
priced it in accordingly," Borthwick said.
The yen lost 2.1 percent in value against the dollar on
Friday. That marked its biggest one-day fall since BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda announced a second round of monetary easing in
October 2014. The trigger was a Bloomberg report that said the
BOJ was considering applying negative rates to its lending
program for financial institutions.
The dollar was last down 0.07 percent against the yen at
111.11 yen.
