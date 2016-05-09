(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;

* Dollar extends last week's gains against yen
* Finance minister says Japan ready to intervene if needed
* Aussie falls after weak China trade data
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 9 The yen hit a roughly two-week
low against the dollar on Monday after Japan's finance minister
said Tokyo was ready to intervene in the currency market if
needed, with stronger risk sentiment also easing demand for
traditional safe havens such as the Japanese currency.
The yen hit an 18-month high against the dollar last week
, having gained around 15 percent in the past six months
in part because of waning investor expectations for a steady
increase in U.S. interest rates.
That has prompted a ramping-up of intervention talk, with
Finance Minister Taro Aso's comments on Monday following remarks
last week from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who said Japan was
watching the yen's movements and would act if necessary.
Many investors believe, however, that the bar for
intervention remains high and the comments were meant to talk
down the yen.
"While actual currency intervention ahead of a G7 meeting
later this month remains unlikely, there is a risk of either
currency intervention or BOJ (Bank of Japan) monetary policy
easing in the months ahead, a risk that is, at least for now,
keeping the yen's upside limited," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
A recent U.S. Treasury report said "persistent one-sided"
intervention by countries to weaken their currencies could
result in those with big trade surpluses, such as Japan, being
classified as manipulators - the latest sign U.S. officials are
uncomfortable with more dollar gains.
Nonetheless, the greenback rose more than 1 percent versus
the yen to hit its strongest level since April 28, well clear of
last week's low of 105.52 yen. The dollar was last up 1.3
percent at 108.55 yen.
A tentative rise in risk appetite was partly tied to Wall
Street's positive tone and a rebound in European stock markets
from their worst week since early February.
The dollar index touched a two-week high of 94.132,
showing a fairly muted reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs report.
That put it well above a 16-month trough of 91.919 hit last
week. The index was last up 0.3 percent at 94.115.
Also helping the dollar's rebound were remarks form New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley, who said on Friday two
U.S. rate hikes this year remained a "reasonable expectation".
Disappointing trade figures from China on Sunday pushed the
Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy for China plays,
to a more than two-month low of US$0.7310.
The Aussie dollar was last down 0.8 percent at US$0.7315.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)