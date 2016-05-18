* Euro hits more than 3-wk low vs dollar
* Dollar hits nearly 3-wk high vs yen
* Fed officials' remarks on Tuesday boost dollar
* Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. ET
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. dollar hit a more than
three-week high against the euro and a nearly three-week peak
against the yen on Wednesday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields on expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.
The euro hit $1.1257, its lowest level against the
greenback since April 26, while the dollar hit 109.83 yen
, its highest against the Japanese currency since April
28. The dollar hit a nine-week high against the Swiss franc of
0.9843 franc.
A rise in Treasury yields on Wednesday boosted the dollar,
analysts said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields
hit a 15-day high of 1.828 percent, while two-year
yields hit a three-week peak of 0.863 percent.
Analysts said Treasury yields and the dollar were reacting
to hawkish comments from Fed officials on Tuesday.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he would advocate
for an interest rate hike in upcoming meetings, while Atlanta
Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President
John Williams said the Fed could still raise interest rates two
or three times this year.
"We've seen quite a lot of Fed speakers suggesting that the
market is under-pricing tightening, and I think the rates market
is beginning to get that message and is adjusting," said Daniel
Katzive, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in
New York. "That is supporting the dollar."
Rate futures, based on the CME's Fedwatch, moved to price in
a 74 percent chance of a rate hike by December, with a 57
percent chance of a move by September. The chance of a hike in
June was at 19 percent.
Market focus now turns to the minutes from the last Federal
Open Market Committee meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The
minutes are expected to give some insight into the discussions
at the April meeting, where the Fed sounded dovish about raising
rates.
The minutes pose a risk to the dollar's gains since they
could underscore a more dovish stance, said Richard Franulovich,
senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.
"Now that the yields have been rising and pricing in
something more hawkish, the risk has shifted toward potentially
bigger reaction on a dovish set of minutes," he said.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.17 percent at
94.696.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)