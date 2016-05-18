* Euro hits more than 3-wk low vs dollar

* Dollar hits nearly 3-wk high vs yen

* Fed officials' remarks on Tuesday boost dollar

* Fed minutes due at 2 p.m. ET

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 18 The U.S. dollar hit a more than three-week high against the euro and a nearly three-week peak against the yen on Wednesday, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields on expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve.

The euro hit $1.1257, its lowest level against the greenback since April 26, while the dollar hit 109.83 yen , its highest against the Japanese currency since April 28. The dollar hit a nine-week high against the Swiss franc of 0.9843 franc.

A rise in Treasury yields on Wednesday boosted the dollar, analysts said. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hit a 15-day high of 1.828 percent, while two-year yields hit a three-week peak of 0.863 percent.

Analysts said Treasury yields and the dollar were reacting to hawkish comments from Fed officials on Tuesday.

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he would advocate for an interest rate hike in upcoming meetings, while Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President John Williams said the Fed could still raise interest rates two or three times this year.

"We've seen quite a lot of Fed speakers suggesting that the market is under-pricing tightening, and I think the rates market is beginning to get that message and is adjusting," said Daniel Katzive, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York. "That is supporting the dollar."

Rate futures, based on the CME's Fedwatch, moved to price in a 74 percent chance of a rate hike by December, with a 57 percent chance of a move by September. The chance of a hike in June was at 19 percent.

Market focus now turns to the minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). The minutes are expected to give some insight into the discussions at the April meeting, where the Fed sounded dovish about raising rates.

The minutes pose a risk to the dollar's gains since they could underscore a more dovish stance, said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

"Now that the yields have been rising and pricing in something more hawkish, the risk has shifted toward potentially bigger reaction on a dovish set of minutes," he said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.17 percent at 94.696. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)